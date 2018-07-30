Martin Garrix releases new single 'High on Life' at Tomorrowland 2018, ditches radio-friendly sound

Martin Garrix closed one of the world's biggest music festivals, Tomorrowland with his new track 'High On Life', making it available simultaneously with the debut.

Garrix's latest offering is a progressive house ballad featuring a heart-melting melody and vocals by Bonn. Unlike his previous release, 'Ocean' with Khalid, 'High On Life' doesn't have a future bass break down and sounds more like his production style from yesteryear. The announcement of the release was made via STMPD RCRDS Twitter account, a record label which he founded after a fallout with Spinnin' Records over creative differences.

.@MartinGarrix just closed his set at @Tomorrowland with his new song ‘High On Life’ (Feat. Bonn) and it's available now! <3 https://t.co/VX97LXTMb6 pic.twitter.com/nuHY0dPalu — STMPD RCRDS (@stmpdrcrds) July 29, 2018

Martin Garrix’s career incepted at the of 14 and his music was heavily influenced by DJ Tiësto. He was later discovered by Tiësto himself who mentored him for the initial releases. Garrix shot to fame in 2013, when his first solo track ‘Animals,’ reach No.1 spot on the electronic music store Beatport. The Dutch producer has made his presence felt in the commercial music sector with his tracks like 'Scared to Be Lonely' featuring Dua Lipa, 'In the Name of Love' with Bebe Rexha and Troye Sivan collaboration 'There for You.'

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 19:02 PM