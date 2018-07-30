Yves V on sharing Tomorrowland stage with Zaeden: Happy to see Indian talent reach new heights

Zaeden inked another accomplishment to his name; his collaboration with Yves V ‘Something Like’ was premiered on the mainstage of Tomorrowland. Belgian DJ, Yves V who is currently ranked at 55 on the world’s top 100 DJs list revealed the full track to the world for the first time on 21 July during his set.

“I am super happy with the final result, it carries the perfect summer feel-good song vibe to it. It was so much fun working on this project with Zaeden and I am happy to see the Indian talent reach new heights,” Yves V told Firstpost.

During the second weekend of Tomorrowland, Yves V brought out Zaeden at the V sessions stage on Saturday to drop their joint effort together. “It was a surreal feeling to play 'Something Like' with Yves V himself. We put a ton of hard work into it and I’m glad, it was all worth it,” mentioned Sahil Sharma aka Zaeden.

Produced by Zaeden and Yves V, the vocals have been provided by Jermaine Fluer, a singer from Holland. “The song is an anthem in itself and we made it keeping in mind Tomorrowland’s festive vibe,” added Zaeden. ‘Something Like’ has been co-written by Rik and Cimo Fränkel who have previously worked on Zaeden’s ‘Never Let You Go’ and ‘City Of The Lonely Hearts’ featuring Nina & Malika.

