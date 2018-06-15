You are here:

Watch: Martin Garrix releases magnificient chill-pop track 'Ocean' featuring Khalid

After conquering charts as well as hearts with collaborations featuring Dua Lipa, Usher, Jamie Scott and Bebe Rexha, Martin Garrix is back again with another addictive tune 'Ocean.' The world's number one DJ teamed up with the 'Young Dumb & Broke' singer, Khalid and released the track on Friday.

Khalid's romantic verses revolve around being in love and not letting any barrier, including an ocean, separate him from his woman. He sings the following vocals:

"You could put an ocean between our love, love, love It won't keep us apart

You could build a wall, I will run it up, up, up

Just to get to your heart

If we're caught in a wave Baby, we'll make a way"

Evidently, the Dutch prodigy ditched his regular festival anthem sound and delivered a chill-pop tune which perfectly complements Khalid's soothing voice, making this a radio-friendly track.

Before the release of 'Ocean,' the 22-year-old producer took to Twitter and posted a note explaining the journey of the track as well as expressing gratitude towards his fans.

'Ocean' isn't Khalid's first joint effort with a dance music producer. The R&B singer has previously worked with Calvin Harris on 'Rollin' and Billboard chart-topping 'Silence' produced Marshemello.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 18:35 PM