Indian EDM duo Lost Stories release new track 'Faking It' ahead of Tomorrowland appearance

Home brewed EDM duo consisting of Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi, Lost Stories, just released their single, 'Faking It' as a part of Saavn's Artist Originals (AO) series. Their latest offering, 'Faking It', remains faithful to Lost Stories’ signature sound, which threads Indian folk elements with high-energy dance music and speaks to the all-too-familiar come down following the infatuation stage of a new relationship.



“‘Faking It’ is a special release for us. We co-wrote and produced the track in a small cabin studio in Amsterdam with a good friend and talented artist, Matthew Steeper," says Rishab Joshi. "It was written and produced with an international audience in mind, so we’re really happy to release this track on Artist Originals, which has become a global channel for South Asian indie artists,” he adds.

The two are known worldwide for their original productions ranging from their Bombay EP to ‘Spread the fire’ on Spinnin records as well as their official remixes for Alan Walker's 'Faded,' OneRepublic's 'Wherever I Go,' and Afrojack’s 'The Spark.'



They will be representing India alongside Zaeden at one of the biggest dance music festivals, Tomorrowland for the third time on the Musical Freedom stage which boasts a lineup of legendary artists including Tiesto, Don Diablo, and Jauz.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 18:51 PM