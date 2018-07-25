You are here:

Dua Lipa deletes tweet, responds to critics after getting schooled for incorrect Tomorrowland statement

Jul,25 2018 12:07:47 IST

The first weekend of Tomorrowland wrapped up with Hardwell returning to the mainstage after a gap of two years, Sebastian Ingrosso joining Steve Angello (a part of the trio Swedish House Mafia along with Axwell) on stage and pop artists, Dua Lipa and Lil Pump making their debut. Shortly after her set at STMPD RCRDS' stage curated by Martin Garrix, the 'New Rules' singer went to social media and claimed she was the first ever international female artist to perform at the Belgian festival.

However, that's incorrect; Rezz, Nina Kraviz, Krewella and more have previously played at Tomorrowland. Nora En Pure, Alison Wonderland and NERVO were a part of this year's lineup too. Netizens corrected her and female EDM artists like Rezz and Alison Wonderland stepped into the conversation as well. The said tweet from Dua Lipa has since been deleted. She also changed the caption on her Instagram post saying "singer" rather than "artist."

DuaLipa

Dua Lipa has responded to critics saying “Every woman in the industry ive seen do well gets built up to be brought down. If we worried about keyboard warriors who lash out because shit aint settled in their own house we wouldnt be doing as well as we are!”

