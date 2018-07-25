Dua Lipa deletes tweet, responds to critics after getting schooled for incorrect Tomorrowland statement

The first weekend of Tomorrowland wrapped up with Hardwell returning to the mainstage after a gap of two years, Sebastian Ingrosso joining Steve Angello (a part of the trio Swedish House Mafia along with Axwell) on stage and pop artists, Dua Lipa and Lil Pump making their debut. Shortly after her set at STMPD RCRDS' stage curated by Martin Garrix, the 'New Rules' singer went to social media and claimed she was the first ever international female artist to perform at the Belgian festival.

However, that's incorrect; Rezz, Nina Kraviz, Krewella and more have previously played at Tomorrowland. Nora En Pure, Alison Wonderland and NERVO were a part of this year's lineup too. Netizens corrected her and female EDM artists like Rezz and Alison Wonderland stepped into the conversation as well. The said tweet from Dua Lipa has since been deleted. She also changed the caption on her Instagram post saying "singer" rather than "artist."

Damn her management should prob have enlightened her a bit before posting this LOL Many international female artists have played Tomorrowland https://t.co/WK2cUinS4z — Rezz (@OfficialRezz) July 23, 2018

Dua Lipa has responded to critics saying “Every woman in the industry ive seen do well gets built up to be brought down. If we worried about keyboard warriors who lash out because shit aint settled in their own house we wouldnt be doing as well as we are!”

Every woman in the industry ive seen do well gets built up to be brought down. If we worried about keyboard warriors who lash out because shit aint settled in their own house we wouldnt be doing as well as we are! https://t.co/jhLd5YfnyK — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 24, 2018

I praise every woman killing shit cuz people will hate on you for no reason... but we good! — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 24, 2018

Every woman full stop. Some people are animals and they need a minute to check themselves cuz all we did was breathe and they’re on our neckssss!! Byeeeeeee — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 24, 2018

The most important lesson to learn from all of this, is that no matter what you do, or what your goal in life is. You should work hard for the things you love and make you happy. Everything else is irrelevant! LOVE ALWAYS AND BE KIND xx — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 24, 2018

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 12:07 PM