Rita Ora apologises after new track 'Girls' is accused by LGBT musicians of exploiting bisexuality

Rita Ora dropped her new single titled 'Girls'. The song features prominent female pop figures Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX. But the song has generated criticism from various corners of the music industry, and by people online.

The song is being labeled as offensive towards the LGBTQ community. Popular singers Kehlani and Hayley Kiyo have said that the lyrics of 'Girls' is "harmful" and accused the track of exploiting bisexuality.

The track was criticised by those who believed the song belittled same-sex relationships. Some took issue with the chorus, which says: "Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, red wine, I just wanna kiss girls."

Hayley Kiyoko wrote that she didn't "need to drink wine to kiss girls", while Kehlani called the lyrics "harmful".

every artist on the song is fantastic, and very much loved and supported by me... by all of us. but this isn’t about talent. it’s about choice. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 11, 2018

hate to be THAT guy but there were many awkward slurs, quotes, and moments that were like “word? word” — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 11, 2018

Rita first responded to the accusations by giving an interview to People Magazine in which she said she wants the song to be a bisexual anthem — but when asked whether she considers herself bisexual, she was less clear: "If people look at it like that, it's very narrow-minded and I don't think that's what this record is. I don't think that that even matters".

Now, Rita Ora has responded to the criticism with a statement on Twitter, describing the song as representing her "truth". She wrote: "I have had romantic relationships with women and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey." She also wrote, "I am sorry how I expressed myself in my song has hurt anyone. I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone." Rita also thanked fans for "teaching me to love myself no matter what".

You can listen to 'Girls' here:

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 17:06 PM