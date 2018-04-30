Kunal Kemmu joins joins Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit in cast of Karan Johar's Kalank

Actor Kunal Kemmu is reportedly the latest star to be signed for Karan Johar's next production venture Kalank.

The film will see an ensemble cast including Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur sharing screen space. Abhishek Varman will direct the epic drama which will hit the screens on 19 April, 2019. The shooting for Kalank began earlier in April.

The movie, which will be set in the 1940s, was planned 15 years ago by Karan and his late filmmaker-father Yash Johar. It is being co-produced by Karan, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta's Dharma Productions, Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Hindi.

Kunal was last seen in another ensemble, the fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise — Golmaal Again — alongside Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Tabu.

While Kalank marks his maiden collaboration with Dharma Productions, all his co-stars have starred in Johar's productions in the past — Varun and Alia in the Dulhania and Student of the Year, Dutt in Agneepath, Madhuri in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Sonakshi in Ittefaq and Aditya in Ok Jaanu. The film also stars Kiara Advani in a special song.

With inputs from IANS.

