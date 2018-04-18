Kalank: Kiara Advani to shoot for exclusive dance number for Karan Johar's mega project

Karan Johar's mega project Kalank, is going to see the coming together some of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema. To make the project truly one-of-a-kind, Kiara Advani has also been reportedly roped in for a dance number. Advani, who will now be seen alongside Mahesh Babu in Bharat Ane Nenu, will perform with Varun Dhawan, reports Filmfare.

Kalank boasts of a never seen before, ensemble cast which comprises Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is reportedly an "epic drama" set in the 1940s. The film is being directed by 2 States director Abhishek Varman.

Initially titled Shiddat, Kalank was supposed to have late screen legend Sridevi in a lead role, too. However, after the actress' untimely death, Dixit was approached to take on her role. Sridevi's daughter Janhvi, who is going to make her Bollywood debut this year with Dhadak, had confirmed the news on her Instagram account.

Produced by Fox Studios, Apoorva Mehta and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Kalank is slated to release on 19 April, 2019. The film will not only be Bhatt and Dhawan's fourth film together, but will also mark the on-screen reunion of Dutt and Dixit after a gap of twenty five years.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 16:13 PM