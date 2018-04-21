Sonakshi Sinha is 'super excited' about Kalank: Looking forward to pair up with Aditya Roy Kapur for first time

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is a part of Dharma Productions' epic drama Kalank, says she is super excited to work with an ensemble cast and is looking forward to team up with Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time.

Sonakshi spoke about this at a fashion event organised by veteran actress and activist Shabana Azmi's Mijwan Welfare Society.

Karan Johar announced his banner Dharma Productions' next Kalank earlier this week. To be directed by Abhishek Varman, the film has an impressive cast comprising Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya and Sonakshi.

On being a part of the epic drama, Sonakshi told the media, "Finally, Kalank has been announced and I am very excited. It has got a stellar star cast. I am so excited to be working with all these wonderful people. In fact, with Sanju sir (Sanjay Dutt), I have worked in Son of Sardaar but with rest of them, I am going to share screen space with them for the first time and I am so looking forward to it.

"Madhuriji has been one of my favourite actresses forever and we have all looked up to her. So, to be in the same frame with her, to be in the same film with her and to have my name next to her in the announcement was such an honor. I am super excited.

"Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit have been one of most iconic couples of Indian cinema and it will be great to watch them. Varun and Alia have been such a loved couple. I am pairing up with Aditya for the first time, so that will be great as well. So, I am really looking forward to it."

Sonakshi made a successful debut in Bollywood with Dabangg, and she also featured in Dabangg 2. Now, producer Arbaaz Khan is busy working on the pre-production of Dabangg 3. Sonakshi said the film will go on floors "very soon".

"Prabhudheva is directing it and I am reprising my role of Rajjo in it. It will be a continuation of my role, but the story of Dabangg 3 is very exciting. I can tell you that it's going to be full masaledar (spicy) and dhamakedar (explosive). So, I am very excited again as I will be back to my roots and back to where it all began."

Apart from Kalank and Dabangg 3, Sonakshi will also be seen in Mudassar Aziz's Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi.

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2018 12:26 PM