Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank recreates Old Delhi neighbourhood in set worth Rs 15 cr

Karan Johar's upcoming mega movie Kalank, which has some of the biggest stars cast together, is all set to be one of the big films next year. Slated for a 19 April, 2019 release, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Such an all-star cast deserves a grandeur and setting to match. To accomplish this, a huge set costing Rs 15 crore has been built in Film City, a source told DNA. It is being kept under heavy security to make sure that the details or images of the interiors are not leaked. The look of the cast is being a secret as well.

"Karan got Amrita Mahal Nakai to work on the set’s design and structure. They have created an old Delhi mohalla with a mahal, where filming is currently on. Kalank is set against the backdrop of the Partition. Since it’s based in the 1940s, the set has been designed keeping that particular period in mind," added DNA's source. Nakai has been part of multiple Dharma Production films like Student Of The Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Initially speculated as Shiddat, the multi-starrer will be directed by Abhishek Varman who made his directorial debut with 2 States. Therefore, Kalank will mark the director's second collaboration with Bhatt who played a leading role in the romantic drama.

The Fox Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala-backed drama will reportedly be set in the 1940s. The film also marks Bhatt and Dhawan's fourth collaboration. The two have earlier worked on blockbusters like Student of the Year, Badri Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. It will also reunite the two '90s stars Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit who have been paired together in films like Khalnayak, Thanedar and Saajan.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2018 11:42 AM