Koffee With Karan season 6: Kajol, Ajay Devgn to appear on Karan Johar's show, bridging the 2016 rift

Koffee with Karan season 6 is perhaps rightly being touted by some as a 'family show,' considering many of the guests who have appeared on the show (such as Saif Ali Khan-Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor) and those who are yet to appear (Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter, Abhishek Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan) are related by blood. This week, Karan's close buddy Kajol and her spouse Ajay Devgn are all set to grace the coveted couch.

Kajol and Karan's friendship goes as far back as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1994), in which Karan worked as an assistant director. Three years later, Karan approached Kajol for his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which turned out to be a blockbuster as well. The camaraderie continued with films like Kabhie Khushie Kabhi Gham and My Name is Khan. Kajol was even considered the KWK staple, appearing thrice (in season 1 with Shah Rukh, season 2 with Shah Rukh and cousin Rani Mukerji, and season 4 with filmmaker-cousin Ayan Mukerji) on the talk show since its inception in 2004. Ajay Devgn also came to the show once, in season 3.

However, in 2016 , the box office clash between Karan's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay's Shivaay became the cause for a palpable rift among the two, when Kamaal R Khan claimed that he was paid Rs 25 lakh by Karan to promote Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and criticise Shivaay. Kajol, then re-shared a video that Devgn tweeted on the issue, captioning it "SHOCKING". It is after this episode that the friendship between Kajol and Karan soured considerably.

In his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy, the filmmaker spoke about Kajol and wrote, "I wouldn't want to give a piece of myself to her at all because she's killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty-five years. I don't think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her anymore."

Now, things seem to have take a turn toward reconciliation. The duo started following one another on social media The Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement became ground for reunion of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai trio as Kajol was seen posing alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar in a picture shared by the latter.

Following this, the two also seen together celebrating 20 years of the '90s cult film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Can’t believe it’s been #20yearsofKKHH! A film that gave me love , acceptance and a career....will always be eternally grateful to @iamsrk @kajol #rani @beingsalmankhan for indulging a 25 year old boy with stars in his eyes!!! Thank you for all the love.......❤️❤️❤️

