Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter to appear together on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will be joining filmmaker Karan Johar for a conversation on his popular chat show Koffee with Karan. The brothers will appear together in an episode of the ongoing sixth season of the show.

Karan also took to Instagram on Thursday to share photographs from the shoot. "Brothers in arms," Karan posted with the image.

Ishaan also shared an image with Shahid, saying "Your wingman for life." Ishaan made his film debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, but Dhadak marked Ishaan's entry in Bollywood. An adaptation of Marathi hit Sairat, Dhadak also marked the much-awaited Bollywood foray of Janhvi Kapoor.

Karan's chat show is hugely popular as he gets his celebrity friends and fraternity members to open up about their lives in an up, close and personal way.

Recent celebrity guests to appear in the sixth season include names like Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.

Koffee with Karan is aired on Star World and is available for streaming on Hotstar.

Updated Date: Nov 23, 2018 08:43 AM