Koffee with Karan: Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan to appear together on Karan Johar's talk show

Abhishek Bachchan and his sister Shweta Bachchan-Nanda will soon appear together on Koffee with Karan season 6. Karan Johar shared photographs from the sets of the talk show.

Shweta also shared a photograph on Instagram. Abhishek wears a red jacket while she sports a silver tassled top from her brand MxS. Johar wears an ensemble by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Flanked by the best boys!!

Abhishek previously shared the Koffee with Karan couch alongside wife Aishwarya Rai, while Shweta has made an appearance with father Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor made a comeback with Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, which released on 14 September. His next project is Gulab Jamun, also starring Aishwarya. Shweta recently released her debut novel titled Paradise Towers, which was launched by her parents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2018 15:54 PM