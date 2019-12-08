Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh leaked online by Tamilrockers on second day of film's release

Pati Patni Aur Woh is the latest film that has become a victim of piracy. The Mudassar Aziz directorial, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, was leaked online by Tamilrockers, according to The Indian Express.

The piracy website was earlier limited to sharing prints of Tamil films only but has now made available new Bollywood and Hollywood films for viewing and download as well, usually just a day within its theatrical release. Despite several complaints, ban, and strict action by the Madras high court, filmmakers have failed to fight the menace of piracy, particularly by Tamilrockers.

Earlier this year, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) had also asked for the Cinematograph Act to be amended in February. The government, in its response, introduced a bill in Rajya Sabha to impose a strict penalty to combat piracy. The Indian Express had previously reported that the website keeps switching its domain extension to avoid being caught, and can only be accessed through a proxy server.

In the recent past, major big-budget films, including Dream Girl, Kaappaan, Saaho, Judgementall Hai Kya, Kabir Singh, Bharat, India's Most Wanted, Kalank, Gully Boy, De De Pyaar De, Student of the Year 2, Thugs of Hindostan, Adithya Varma and Simmba were leaked online.

Piracy can play an integral role in hinder the revenue generation of films. So far, Pati Patni Aur Woh has earned Rs 21. 43 crore at the domestic box office.

A modern retelling of BR Chopra's iconic comedy of the same name, it follows a small town public works department officer Chintu Tyagi, who falls in love with Tapasya (Panday), despite being married to Vedika (Pednekar). The film, which opened to mostly mixed reviews from critics, also stars Aparshakti Khurana as Aaryan's friend.

Updated Date: Dec 08, 2019 13:37:13 IST