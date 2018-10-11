Kangana Ranaut revives Hrithik Roshan allegations; says luring girls with promise of marriage is also harassment

Kangana Ranaut, who played the protagonist in Vikas Bahl's Queen, recently extended her support to a former employee of Phantom Films who alleged that Bahl had sexually harassed her during Bombay Velvet promotions, adding that Bahl had made her feel uncomfortable on several occasions during the filming of Queen. Now, the actress has said that men who make false promises of marriage to girls are also harassers.

In light of recent developments, there are talks that Vikas Bahl's license might be revoked. When a leading news channel asked Kangana about the latest development, she said, "Whatever is happening with Vikas Bahl is absolutely correct. There are many people like Vikas Bahl, he is not the only one. We still have a lot of work to do so, we should not start the celebrations as yet. We have a long way to go. We have to make this place [world] absolutely safe for woman.

"There are men who make false promises of love and marriage to a girl to get them in to a relationship. That is also a type of harassment. There are married men who keep their wives as trophies and keep young girls as their mistresses like Hrithik. They lure young beautiful girls with the promise of marriage and later try to prove them mad. Nobody should work with such people. They should be boycotted," she further said.

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the next shooting schedule for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film is an ode to Rani Lakshmibai and will be releasing on 25 January, 2019.

