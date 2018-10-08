Hrithik Roshan reacts to Vikas Bahl sexual harassment row: 'All proven offenders must be punished'

Hrithik Roshan has spoken out against his next film Super 30's director Vikas Bahl, who was accused of sexual harassment by a former Phantom Films employee.

The actor tweeted condemning Bahl's actions, saying that it is impossible for him to share a professional relationship with someone of such grave misconduct. He also wrote that these allegations were not to be hushed down and all perpetrators must be punished.

News18 also reported that the director will not be a part of Super 30's promos.

HuffPost India recently reported the former employee's detailed account of the alleged incident. She also stated that despite knowing the truth for almost two years, the Phantom founders did not do anything about it. Kangana Ranaut had also shared that on several occasions, Bahl had made her feel uncomfortable and had act inappropriately. Following this Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, who were also the co-founders of Phantom Films also released their statements, where they apologised and explained how they had immediately taken action against him but were bound by a contract which barred them from sacking Bahl altogether. They also vowed to build a safe work environment for women. Recently, Miss Malini reported that another actress, on the condition of anonymity accused Bahl of forcibly kissing her, which led her to avoid him in both socially and professionally.

