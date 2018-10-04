Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi — By far, the most challenging role of my career

Kangana Ranaut and the team of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi recently released the film's teaser. In a recent interview with DNA, the director opened up about the film.

Kangana mentioned that the teaser was intentionally kept the way it was to establish the genre of the film. "We decided to make it as an action film and have communicated that through our teaser. It’s not the promo as we have not yet released any dialogues, scenes or storyline.” added the actress.

Talking about the time crunch due to several cast and crew alterations made last minute, Ranaut said that the makers were planning a Republic Day release for the film. Kangana was the one who insisted that a teaser be rolled out on 2 October. While the VFX works were being developed for the teaser, the cast was shooting in Kajrat. Ranaut did not want the work to remain unfinished.

Talking about the shooting process, Kangana added that it was by far her most difficult role especially since she injured herself several times on set. She hurt her head and got 16 stitches which was followed by a ligament tear that incapacitated her for almost three weeks. "Apart from these, I fell off the horse several times and have had other mishaps that haven’t confined me to bed,” said Kangana.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 14:32 PM