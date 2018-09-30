Kangana Ranaut, Renuka Shahane support Tanushree Dutta; Nana Patekar to address media soon

After Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut has also come out in support of Tanushree Dutta after she alleged that Nana Patekar had sexually harassed her on the sets of Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss.

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Ranaut lauded Dutta for opening up about her experience, "I am not here to pass any judgement. That’s neither my place nor my intention. I appreciate her courage to speak about alleged harassment that has been caused to her. It’s her and the accused’s fundamental right to speak about their experience of the same situation. Such dialogue is very healthy and it will bring about a lot of awareness."

Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor Renuka Shahane penned a strong-worded open letter addressing the controversy. She wrote that everyone in the film industry was aware of Patekar's "volatile temper" and many have "faced his wrath."

She added that even if Patekar's intentions were not to molest Dutta, why did the choreographer or director not switch the dance routine to put the actress at ease. "What made Tanushree uncomfortable might not cause discomfort to other women perhaps but that is no reason for the men on the set to gang up against a person who is part of their team," she wrote.

It was previously reported that Patekar was in the process of sending a legal notice to Dutta, claiming that the actress had leveled false accusations of sexual harassment against him. However, Dutta released a statement stating that she had not received any notice and was putting together a team of lawyers to defend her interests.

However, the veteran actor's lawyer Rajendra Shirodkar told DNA that a legal notice demanding a written apology has now been sent to her and depending on the response, they will decide the further course of action. When asked if Dutta does not reply he said, "We have given her a timeline, we will proceed irrespective of whether she replies or not." Shirodkar also said that Patekar will hold a press conference after he wraps up shooting for Housefull 4 in Jaisalmer.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2018 12:26 PM