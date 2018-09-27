Nana Patekar heads to Jaisalmer for Houseful 4 shoot; Parineeti Chopra on Filmfare cover: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Amitabh Bachchan shares thowback picture of young Abhishek and Shweta Nanda
View this post on Instagram
When daughter Shweta places her first book in your hands ; when she inaugurates her own clothing design brand ; when son Abhishek moves you to tears by his brilliance in film ‘Manmarzian’ , you wonder as you see them and their innocence in this snapshot, did we ever conceive that they would one day make us proud as they have today ❤️
In an emotional post, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his pride at the success of his children. Abhishek Bachchan returned to the big screen after a hiatus of two years for Anurag Kashyap's directorial Manmarziyaan, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, on the other hand, recently launched a fashion label MxS with designer Monisha Jaising. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Vijay Kirshna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
Parineeti Chopra appears in Filmfare magazine cover
View this post on Instagram
My talent for floating came in handy for the photoshoot! #FilmfareCover Abhay Singh (BTS in stories!) A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on
Parineeti Chopra posed for the cover of Filmfare magazine's October issue. The actress is currently promoting her upcoming project, Namaste England, alongside her Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor. The Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial, which releases on 19 October, traces the love story of the lead pair across the breadth of India and Europe, starting from Punjab and ending in London.
Farah Khan shares image of Housefull 4 cast enroute Jaisalmer
Taking the “ not so private charter” flight to jaisalmer.@kritisanon A very excited @hegdepooja @rimpleandharpreet n 4 1 st time on insta Nana Patekar( where is @chunkypanday ) @aasifahmedofficial @adrianjacobsofficial n 1 innocent bystander
Farah Khan shared a picture of the cast of Housefull 4 boarding a chartered flight to go to Jaisalmer for the film's shooting schedule. The fourth instalment of the Houseful franchise will also directed by Sajid Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The image shows Nana Patekar, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hedge heading for the shoot. Housefull 4's release is slated for Diwali 2019.
Katrina Kaif posts picture with all the Thugs
View this post on Instagram
Together at last Thugs @amitabhbachchan @_aamirkhan @fatimasanashaikh @vijaykrishnaacharyaofficial A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on
The trailer for the much-anticipated Thugs of Hindostan released on 27 September, which was attended by the four lead actors of the film, along with the director Vijay Krishna Acharya. After releasing the motion posters of the characters, and now unveiling its trailer, the makers have managed to sustain the anticipation around Thugs of Hindostan. The Yash Raj Films' project is slated to hit the screens in Diwali this year.
Neena Gupta posts behind-the-scenes picture from Badhaai Ho song 'Morni Banke'
#Repost @yashrajfilmstalent with @get_repost ・・・ Awwww! The Kaushik’s ♥️ #BadhaaiHo #October19
The foot-tapping Guru Randhawa number, 'Morni Banke', which released on 26 September, is already being regarded as 2018's newest party anthem. The song, featuring Sanya Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana, is the second track from the film's album, after 'Badhaaiyan Tenu'. Starring Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, Badhaai Ho will trace the journey of a family, as they try to accept and acknowledge the news of a "chhota mehmaan" coming into their household.
