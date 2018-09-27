Nana Patekar heads to Jaisalmer for Houseful 4 shoot; Parineeti Chopra on Filmfare cover: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Amitabh Bachchan shares thowback picture of young Abhishek and Shweta Nanda

In an emotional post, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his pride at the success of his children. Abhishek Bachchan returned to the big screen after a hiatus of two years for Anurag Kashyap's directorial Manmarziyaan, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, on the other hand, recently launched a fashion label MxS with designer Monisha Jaising. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Vijay Kirshna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Parineeti Chopra appears in Filmfare magazine cover

Parineeti Chopra posed for the cover of Filmfare magazine's October issue. The actress is currently promoting her upcoming project, Namaste England, alongside her Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor. The Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial, which releases on 19 October, traces the love story of the lead pair across the breadth of India and Europe, starting from Punjab and ending in London.

Farah Khan shares image of Housefull 4 cast enroute Jaisalmer

View this post on Instagram

Taking the “ not so private charter” flight to jaisalmer.@kritisanon A very excited @hegdepooja @rimpleandharpreet n 4 1 st time on insta Nana Patekar( where is @chunkypanday ) @aasifahmedofficial @adrianjacobsofficial n 1 innocent bystander

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Sep 27, 2018 at 3:50am PDT

Farah Khan shared a picture of the cast of Housefull 4 boarding a chartered flight to go to Jaisalmer for the film's shooting schedule. The fourth instalment of the Houseful franchise will also directed by Sajid Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The image shows Nana Patekar, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hedge heading for the shoot. Housefull 4's release is slated for Diwali 2019.

Katrina Kaif posts picture with all the Thugs

View this post on Instagram Together at last Thugs @amitabhbachchan @_aamirkhan @fatimasanashaikh @vijaykrishnaacharyaofficial A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Sep 27, 2018 at 12:40am PDT

The trailer for the much-anticipated Thugs of Hindostan released on 27 September, which was attended by the four lead actors of the film, along with the director Vijay Krishna Acharya. After releasing the motion posters of the characters, and now unveiling its trailer, the makers have managed to sustain the anticipation around Thugs of Hindostan. The Yash Raj Films' project is slated to hit the screens in Diwali this year.

Neena Gupta posts behind-the-scenes picture from Badhaai Ho song 'Morni Banke'

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @yashrajfilmstalent with @get_repost ・・・ Awwww! The Kaushik’s ♥️ #BadhaaiHo #October19

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Sep 26, 2018 at 5:36pm PDT

The foot-tapping Guru Randhawa number, 'Morni Banke', which released on 26 September, is already being regarded as 2018's newest party anthem. The song, featuring Sanya Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana, is the second track from the film's album, after 'Badhaaiyan Tenu'. Starring Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, Badhaai Ho will trace the journey of a family, as they try to accept and acknowledge the news of a "chhota mehmaan" coming into their household.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 18:17 PM