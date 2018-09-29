Tanushree Dutta responds to Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna's tweet: Not going to be reduced to a survivor

After Tanushree Dutta recently opened up about an alleged sexual harassment incident which occurred 10 years ago, accusing Nana Patekar of of inappropriate and aggressive behaviour on the sets of 2009 film Horn 'OK' Pleassss, a number of celebrities came out in support of the actress. Among them were Priyanka Chopra and Twinkle Khanna. Tanushree has now responded to their tweets.

Priyanka had quoted Farhan Akhtar statement in her tweet, saying that the world ought to believe the survivors of such harassment. Tanushree Dutta, in an interview with Zoom, responded to Priyanka's referring to her as a "survivor" and said, "Well, it's amazing. She (Priyanka) has finally decided to join the bandwagon. It's probably a smart thing to do at this point of time. But I just want people to know that I am not going to be reduced to a survivor. I have a name, I have a story and I have this truth that I am trying to get out because it's not for me but for people who will come forward in the generations to come."

In the same interview, Tanushree said that she appreciated Twinkle Khanna's support towards her, but pointed out that Twinkle's husband, Akshay Kumar, is still working with Nana Patekar, in Sajid Khan's Housefull 4. Twinkle had tweeted out saying that it was essential for actors to get a safe working environment during work.

Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us! https://t.co/f8Nj9YWRvE — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 28, 2018

Updated Date: Sep 29, 2018 12:32 PM