Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi teaser to release on Gandhi Jayanti; new still unveiled

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been in the news for quite some time now, owing to its marked increase in budget due to extensive reshoots, Kangana Ranaut taking over the directorial reins and Sonu Sood exiting the project. While in an earlier report, it was speculated that Manikarnika's teaser would be unveiled on Independence Day, it has been announced the teaser for the Kangana-starrer will be released on Gandhi Jayanti.

#Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi teaser to be released on Gandhi Jayanti [2 Oct]... 25 Jan 2019 release... #RepublicDayWeekendpic.twitter.com/q07Sfcvk1C — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018

As per an earlier report, the budget of Manikarnika rapidly escalated from Rs 60 crore to Rs 125 crore after a series of production delays and reshoots. What was initially slated to be a 10-day-patchwork shoot has expanded in to a 45-day-schedule. The decision, as stated in the report, was taken after the initial rushes of the film turned out different from what was conceptualised, vastly deviating from the KV Vijayendra Prasad script that was approved.

Meanwhile, after Sonu opted out of Manikarnika, citing schedule clash with his upcoming film Simmba, Zeeshan Ayyub, Ranaut's co-actor from Tanu Weds Manu, was roped in to play the role of Sadashiv Narayan Rao. The cast also includes television actress Ankita Lokhande, veteran actor Suresh Oberoi and Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta among others.

Updated Date: Sep 29, 2018 10:49 AM