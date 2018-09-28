Richa Chadha, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker rally around Tanushree Dutta after harassment revelations

Tanushree Dutta recently opened up about an alleged sexual harassment incident which occurred 10 years ago. The actress accused Nana Patekar of inappropriate and aggressive behaviour on the sets of 2009 film Horn 'OK' Pleassss, which ultimately pushed her to retract from the project. Arousing the debate on whether the #MeToo movement would succeed in Bollywood, Dutta had revealed that no one came to her support a decade ago when she spoke about Patekar's alleged behaviour.

Recently, Richa Chadha, a well-known voice of dissent against sexual harassment in Bollywood, has spoken up about the issue. Chadha took to her official Twitter handle to defend Dutta's claims. Chadha responded to news that claimed that Tanushree's confessions on the matter were a mere publicity stunt. Richa tweeted saying that no woman would expose herself to ridicule and insensitive trolling just for the sake of publicity.

It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta rn. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity.What happened to her on set was intimidation.Her only fault was she didn’t back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 27, 2018

Actor-cum-director Farhan Akhtar also came out in Tanushree's support by highlighting Janice Sequeira's Twitter thread where she claimed to be on the sets of the film and witnessed the harassment that Dutta had to face when she refused to dance with Patekar. Akhtar reiterated Janice's statement and said that Tanushree's courage should be lauded rather than her motives questioned.

This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned. https://t.co/Ola3MNdmtS — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 27, 2018

Swara Bhasker also tweeted out saying she believed Tanushree's account.

A recent report in NDTV states that Dutta had even gone on to criticise Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar for continuing to work with Patekar despite knowing about the goings-on on the film set.

Nana Patekar responded to Dutta's allegations by denying the claims and saying that he would consider legally taking an action against the actress.

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2018 10:21 AM