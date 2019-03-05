Kangana Ranaut praises Kareena Kapoor Khan: If you have to be an actor, wife or mother, it should be like her

Kangana Ranaut recently threw a party celebrating the success of her magnus opus Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at the box office. While interacting with media at the event, the actress praised Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"Kareena is absolutely lovely. I think she is one of those graceful, dignified people. I always see her and feel that if you have to be an actress, wife or mother, it should be like her. She is the epitome of a perfect woman. She always encourages me and sends me positive messages. She is a very inspiring woman," said Kangana, reports News18.

Kareena had confessed to being Kangana's fan and had said that she was one of the most intelligent actresses of her times.

Kangana had spoken out against not having enough support from her contemporaries and other actors in the film industry, including Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan. She had said while she had turned up for the screenings of Dangal, Secret Superstar and Raazi, Alia and Aamir failed to respond during the release of her film.

Kangana had recently condemned fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor, dubbing him as an irresponsible citizen of the country for refusing to comment on political issues.

Kangana will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao. She is a part of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, also starring Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Jassie Gill. The Tanu Weds Manu actress is also developing a biopic on her own life along with Baahubali scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 14:22:49 IST