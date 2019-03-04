Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Ranbir Kapoor for non-committal stance on political issues

Kangana Ranaut has condemned fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor, dubbing him as an irresponsible citizen of the country for refusing to comment on political issues.

Speaking at the success event of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana said that she once watched an interview where Ranvir said that he has all the basic amenities for a comfortable livelihood, and does not need to comment on political issues.

Criticising his statement, Kangana said, "Ye kaisi baat karte hain ye actors? Desh ke bare me baat nahi kar sakte hain. Unhe lagta hai pata nahi hai jo mahangi car aur lifestyle, wo desh ne hi unhe diya hai.” ("What are these actors even saying? They cannot talk about the country. I feel they do not realise that the expensive car and lifestyle that they have is because of their country)

Kangana recently said in a conclave that Bollywood helps people with privilege and repels when it is challenged. She said, "The film industry is classist and so is the rest of society. The system works for certain people the way it is. It is definitely going to resist when you are going to challenge it."

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of Mental Hai Kya, also featuring Rajkummar Rao. She has also expressed interest towards developing a biopic on her own life. As per a previous report, Baahubali scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad will write the script while Kangana will direct the film herself.

