Kareena Kapoor Khan on Kangana Ranaut: Believe she's one of the finest actresses; I'm excited to watch her biopic

Kangana Ranaut has been garnering praise for her portrayal of the warrior queen Lakshmi Bai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actress declared that she would be working on her own biopic as her next directorial. Kareena Kapoor Khan, known to be another unabashed actress in the industry, lauded Ranaut's efforts with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in a recent interview with a daily.

Kareena confessed that she has always been a fan of Kangana. The Deccan Chronicle quoted the actress as saying, "I have heard that Kangana's biopic is coming. I am excited to watch her biopic." Kapoor added that Kangana was one of the most intelligent actresses of her times and that Kareena was extremely fond of the Queen actress personally.

Kangana's upcoming biopic will be penned by Baahubali scribe KV Vijayendra, who also wrote Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

As reported earlier, Kangana confirmed the news to Mirror stating that her own life is the subject for her next film: "It is not a propaganda film with characters who are starkly black and white, rather it is a sincere, heartfelt account of my journey so far with plenty of lighter moments." She added that the love of people around her who have accepted her the way she is without presumptions is what encouraged her to take this step.

In fact, the idea of making the film on her own life was first proposed by KV Vijayendra Prasad, shared the actress. Though she was initially hesitant, Kangana decided to go ahead with the the writer's instincts as she trusts him completely.

Kareena, on the other hand, will next be seen in Good News, sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar. She also features in Karan Johar's Takht.

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2019 10:30:36 IST