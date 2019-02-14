Kangana Ranaut to direct film based on her life: 'I'm emboldened by people who have accepted me'

Kangana Ranaut has always been vocal about not receiving sufficient support from her colleagues in the Hindi film industry with regards to her films. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the Tanu Weds Manu actress is now developing a biopic on her own life. Baahubali scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, will write the script while Kangana herself will direct the film.

Pre-production of the biopic will begin by the end of 2019, following the release of her two films, Panga and Mental Hai Kya?

Kangana later confirmed the news to Mirror stating that her own life is the subject for her next film: "It is not a propaganda film with characters who are starkly black and white, rather it is a sincere, heartfelt account of my journey so far with plenty of lighter moments." She added that the love of people around her who have accepted her the way she is without presumptions is what encouraged her to take this step.

In fact, the idea of making the film on her own life was first proposed by KV Vijayendra Prasad, shared the actress. Though she was initially hesitant, Kangana decided to go ahead with the the writer's instincts as she trusts him completely.

Kangana said the film would not mention any names. The main idea behind the project is to highlight the narrative of an achiever who comes from the mountains into the world of Bollywood and manages to carve a niche for herself without a godfather or any prior connections and goes on to win three National Awards.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 11:00:46 IST