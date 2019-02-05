Kangana Ranaut wonders why Bollywood is threatened by her: It's a very strange sort of racket

Kangana Ranaut has surely had significant moments in her cinematic career in the recent past. Known as a strong supporter of women's rights, the actress' film choices have also reflected her notion of women empowerment. Having completed the magnum opus Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ranaut recently gave an interview to Pinkvilla where the actress opens up about the lack of support from her contemporaries and other actors in Bollywood.

Kangana plainly confesses that she has always been encouraging of others' works but has never received similar sentiments about her film releases. The actress says that prior to their releases, actresses like Alia Bhatt would send her film trailers saying, "Please watch it." Kangana also attended the screening of Raazi to which she was invited. "For me, it was not a Karan Johar film or Alia film, for me, it was a film on Sehmat Khan, the girl who has given her everything to the country," Pinkvilla quotes Kangana as saying.

She mentions that she had made it to Aamir Khan's Dangal and Secret Superstar screenings since for her, the films focused on women empowerment. However, according to the actress, she has not got the same treatment when she has invited actors over for her screenings. Following the release of Raazi, Kangana says she had called up both Alia and director Meghna Gulzar, and congratulated them on the biopic of Sehmat. But her Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has not received any such open appreciation from any leading names in the Hindi film industry despite critics having lauded her performance in the film. "This is a very strange sort of a racket. I don't know what they are threatened by," wonders Kangana.

