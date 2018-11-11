You are here:

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari begins shooting for Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta

The shooting for Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's upcoming film Panga commenced on 11 November.

Sharing a photograph of the film's clapboard on social media, Tiwari wrote: "In alignment to a dream. Panga. Cinema love, 11.11."

Featuring actors like Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Jassie Gill, Panga revolves around female kabaddi players and the trials they face.

The first schedule of the film is being shot in Bhopal.

Tiwari, who announced the news of the project in August, has films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi to her credit.

The screenplay and dialogues for Panga have been penned by Nikhil Mehrotra and Tiwari. The film, which is going to be produced by Fox Star Studios, is set to hit theatres in 2019.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2018 15:43 PM