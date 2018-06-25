Kangana Ranaut's first look from Mental Hai Kya revealed; Queen star sports bronze curls, tinted retro glasses

Mental Hai Kya, whose second schedule is being shot in London currently and reunites the Queen co-stars Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, has revealed a quirky new look for Ranaut’s character in the film, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The latest images of Ranaut from the shoot reveal her actual look of a short crop of brown-bronze curls, tinted retro glasses and a wardrobe that can best be described as contemporary chic. Designer Sheetal Sharma — known for her work in Raees, Airlift, Hero, Bobby Jasoos and Ranaut's 2015 film Katti Batti — has put together the look for her character in Mental Hai Kya, who is on a journey of self-discovery travelling through the city of London; hence, her look has a do-it-yourself feel to it.

In an exclusive interview with Mumbai Mirror, one of Ranaut's looks from the film was revealed on 25 June:

Mumbai Mirror | Here's the first look of Kangana's character in #MentalHaiKya pic.twitter.com/WQ3qFZEcTd — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) June 24, 2018

“It’s a combo of the vintage and the new. Her mass of curls is cut short post interval and she fixes it in place with a hairband or ties it up in a knot or a bun. We have been working on accessories like glasses, trendy earrings and bags too. Being a fashionista herself, Kangana has an amazing sense of style and brainstorms with the team after pack-up,” says Sheetal Sharma, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The Ekta Kapoor-backed project is touted as a different, quirky movie than any regular Bollywood project, with Ranaut playing a voice-over artist and Rao essaying the role of an entrepreneur.

Mental Hai Kya was initially plagued by rumours of a dispute with Salman Khan regarding the movie's title rights and speculations around Kareena Kapoor cast as the initial lead. But all these were quelled by Balaji Motion Pictures after they released a series of looks and its title and Ranaut securing the rights to the movie title amicably.

"Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, Sanity is overrated! I'm thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one," said Ekta Kapoor about the project.

The movie also features Amyra Dastur as Rajkummar Rao’s love interest and Satish Kaushik as an investigating cop. The movie is the directorial debut of National Award winner Prakash Kovelamudi (2005 Best Telugu Feature Film Bommalata), and the script has been penned by his wife Kanika Dhillon. Mental Kya Hai is expected to release by late 2018.

Meanwhile, Ranaut's period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is scheduled to release sometime in August, and Rajkummar Rao is busy with the upcoming horror-comedy Stree that also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

