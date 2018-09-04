Kalank: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt start shooting for Abhishek Varman's period drama

After starring in films like Khalnayak and Saajan, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit will be seen sharing screen space after 21 years in Abhishek Varman's period drama, Kalank. The duo has started shooting for their portions in the film, reports Mumbai Mirror.

A source told the publication that over the course of three days, the actors shot a couple of dramatic sequences with co-stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. While Dhawan's parts finished in two days, Bhatt was present on set for a day after which she headed to shoot for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in Bulgaria.

It was previously reported that Dixit will play Bhatt and Kiara Advani's dance teacher in the film. "Next up, Madhuri is scheduled to shoot her grand mujra song, choreographed by Saroj Khan and Remo D’souza, from 5 to 7 September, while Sanjay is yet to wrap up his portions as well. All major scenes will be completed by the month-end," said the source, adding that Varman intends to finish shooting the film by November end.

Dixit replaced Sridevi in Kalank following the actress' death in February. The film will be produced by Karan Johar, Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur are also part of the film, which is scheduled to hit the cinemas on 19 April, 2019.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 13:11 PM