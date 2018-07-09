Alia Bhatt wraps up shoot for Kalank, also starring Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the schedule for her upcoming film Kalank.

Alia on 7 July night took to her Instagram stories and shared a photograph of herself. She captioned the image: "And that's a schedule wrap for me on Kalank."

The actress also mentioned that she will start working on her upcoming film Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan as well. According to a report by The Times of India, Ranbir Kapoor might be essaying the role of a superhero spewing fire.

Kalank will also be featuring Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur. Madhuri Dixit will reportedly be playing a dance teacher to the characters of Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani in the film. Abhishek Varman, who debuted as a director with 2 States, has directed the "epic drama" which will reportedly be set in the 1940s. The film will hit the screens on 19 April, 2019.

The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 11:16 AM