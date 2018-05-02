Kalank: Madhuri Dixit will reportedly play dance teacher to Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani in the film

The shooting for Karan Johar's next production Kalank began last month and it will see an ensemble cast including Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur sharing screen space.

According to a mid-day report, Madhuri will take on the role of a dance teacher to Alia and Kiara in the film.

A source told the tabloid, "Madhuri, who is known for her dancing skills, will be seen playing mentor to Bhatt and Advani's characters. In fact, Advani is only making a cameo appearance in a special song. Madhuri is undergoing rigorous preparation for the role."

Madhuri and Alia will start rehearsing for their upcoming dance number by June, the source added. The veteran actress began shooting for the film last week.

Abhishek Varman will direct the epic drama set in the 1940s. The film will be produced by Karan, Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Kalank will hit screens on 19 April, 2019. Madhuri is also busy with her maiden Marathi film Bucket List, shooting for Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal opposite Anil Kapoor and looking into her first production 15th August.

Updated Date: May 02, 2018 16:42 PM