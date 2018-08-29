Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to resume shooting in Bulgaria; filming may wrap up by January 2019

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly resume shooting for Ayan Mukerji's upcoming sci-fi Brahmastra, reports the Mumbai Mirror. The report adds that Bhatt flew out to Bulgaria on 29 August while Kapoor is scheduled to fly out on 30 August.

The upcoming schedule for the shoot which lasts 15 days will be full of action sequences and none of the other actors from the cast namely Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna or Mouni Roy will be present for the sequence. Owing to the demanding scenes, both Alia and Ranbir have been training hard with Israeli fitness trainer and movement coach Ido Portal since January for the stunts.

“Brahmastra is the first film in Ayan’s fantasy-adventure trilogy and during the last schedule for the first instalment in Bulgaria all the pivotal action scenes will be shot,” said a source. Bhatt has also apparently lost considerable weight to get in shape for the scenes which require physical fitness.

The next shooting sequence for Bhatt and Kapoor will be in November 2018 which will include Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni. “Ayan is aiming for a wrap-up by January,” added the source.

Alia, who was shooting for the action sequences had hurt her arm right after her 25th birthday and had been advised rest for the next few weeks.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 16:33 PM