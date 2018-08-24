Madhuri Dixit, Saroj Khan to reunite for a song in Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank

Madhuri Dixit will reunite with choreographer Saroj Khan for Abhishek Varman’s period drama Kalank, reports the Mumbai Mirror. The song is a mujra number stylised with lavish sets and props. Choreographer Remo D'Souza will also collaborate with Khan on the song, which will be shot early in September.

Khan confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror saying that Dixit had begun preparation four days ago. The rest of the team were busy setting the elaborate sets in Andheri. "I’m doing the choreography with Remo looking into the technical aspects. The idea is to create another memorable number that will remind people of our previous songs. People have forgotten pure Indian songs, it’s important to revive them. The mujra will be shot over three days on 5,6 and 7 September,” added Khan.

The film boasts of a talented star cast which include names like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. Madhuri and Khan have last collaborated on the song 'Sharam Laaj Mohe' which was a part of Soumik Sen’s 2014 Gulaab Gang.

Khan and Dixit are known in Bollywood as an iconic duo who have given chartbusters like 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' (Khalnayak), 'Ek Do Teen' (Tezaab), 'Dhak Dhak' (Beta).

