Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor's remake of Arjun Reddy earns Rs 15.91 cr on Day 6

Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's remake of Arjun Reddy, breezed past the Rs 100 crore mark on day 5. On the sixth day of its release, the film raked in Rs 15.91 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 120.81 crore.

The film is registering record-breaking numbers at the box office, ever since its release last Friday on 21 June. Trade analysts claim the film is also performing well on weekdays and has eclipsed the business of all other films at cinemas.

#KabirSingh is displaying strong legs at the BO... Refuses to slow down on weekdays... Has eclipsed the biz of all films... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr. Total: ₹ 120.81 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2019

Kabir Singh has also crossed the extended first week earnings of Akshay Kumar's period drama Kesari, Ranveer Singh-fronted musical drama Gully Boy, and Ajay Devgn's comedy Total Dhamaal within six days. On the first day of its release, the film raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far.

#KabirSingh is having a dream run at the BO... #KabirSingh has crossed *extended Week 1* biz of #Kesari [₹ 105.86 cr; 8 days], #GullyBoy [₹ 100.30 cr; 8 days] and *Week 1* biz of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 94.55 cr; 7 days] in just *6 days*... #KabirSingh is a MONSTROUS HIT! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2019

The film has received mostly negative reviews for promoting misogyny and normalising violence against women.

Kabir Singh follows a young, successful surgeon, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain and Arjan Bajwa in supporting roles. The Hindi version of the Telugu blockbuster has been also been helmed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

Recently, a Mumbai-based doctor had objected against the portrayal of doctors in the film. He had written to Maharashtra Health Minister Eknath Shinde, stating that the film sends a "wrong message" about the medical profession.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 14:26:44 IST