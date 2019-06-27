You are here:

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor's remake of Arjun Reddy earns Rs 15.91 cr on Day 6

FP Staff

Jun 27, 2019 14:26:44 IST

Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's remake of Arjun Reddy, breezed past the Rs 100 crore mark on day 5. On the sixth day of its release, the film raked in Rs 15.91 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 120.81 crore.

The film is registering record-breaking numbers at the box office, ever since its release last Friday on 21 June. Trade analysts claim the film is also performing well on weekdays and has eclipsed the business of all other films at cinemas.

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoors remake of Arjun Reddy earns Rs 15.91 cr on Day 6

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh. YouTube

Kabir Singh has also crossed the extended first week earnings of Akshay Kumar's period drama Kesari, Ranveer Singh-fronted musical drama Gully Boy, and Ajay Devgn's comedy Total Dhamaal within six days. On the first day of its release, the film raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far.

The film has received mostly negative reviews for promoting misogyny and normalising violence against women.

Kabir Singh follows a young, successful surgeon, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain and Arjan Bajwa in supporting roles. The Hindi version of the Telugu blockbuster has been also been helmed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

Recently, a Mumbai-based doctor had objected against the portrayal of doctors in the film.  He had written to Maharashtra Health Minister Eknath Shinde, stating that the film sends a "wrong message" about the medical profession.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 14:26:44 IST

tags: Akshay Kumar , Arjun Reddy , Bollywood , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Gully Boy , Kabir Singh , kabir singh box office collection , Kesari , Kiara Advani , sandeep vanga reddy , Shahid Kapoor , Total Dhamaal

also see

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor records career's biggest opening at Rs 20.21 cr

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor records career's biggest opening at Rs 20.21 cr

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's film crosses Rs 100 cr mark on day five

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's film crosses Rs 100 cr mark on day five

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's drama earns Rs 70.83 cr in opening weekend

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's drama earns Rs 70.83 cr in opening weekend