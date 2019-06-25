You are here:

Kiara Advani to feature in upcoming Netflix Original film Guilty, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic

Actor Kiara Advani, who made her digital debut last year with the widely acclaimed Netflix anthology movie, Lust Stories, will soon be seen in a brand new avatar on the streaming service, in the upcoming film titled Guilty. The drama film, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic, Dharma Productions’ digital content arm, and directed by Ruchi Narain, is slated to release on Netflix later this year.

The film Guilty explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is truly “guilty” in such circumstances.

Check out Kiara Advani's first look from Guilty:

The actress' recently released Kabir Singh, alongside Shahid Kapoor, is garnering big numbers at the box office. A Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh has been helmed by original film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019 15:40:46 IST