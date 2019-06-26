You are here:

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's film crosses Rs 100 cr mark on day five

FP Staff

Jun 26, 2019 11:25:04 IST

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's intense romantic drama Kabir Singh has managed to rake in Rs 16.53 crore on its fifth day at the box office, bringing the film's total to Rs 104.90 crore. The film is registering record-breaking numbers at the box office, ever since its release last Friday. The current figures make Kabir Singh Shahid's first film as solo male lead to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

A Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh has also been helmed by original director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Check out Kabir Singh's box office collection:

As far as number of days taken to reach the Rs 100 crore mark is concerned, the film stands second only to Salman Khan's Bharat (which managed to reach the mark on its fourth day).

