You are here:

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor records career's biggest opening at Rs 20.21 cr

FP Staff

Jun 22, 2019 12:03:27 IST

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's romantic drama Kabir Singh hit theatres on 20 June. On the first day of its release, the film raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far.

According to trade analysts, it has crossed the opening day figures of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat (Rs 19 crore). It also replaced the Ajay Devgn comedy Total Dhamaal (Rs 16.50 crore) as the biggest non-holiday opener.

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor records careers biggest opening at Rs 20.21 cr

A still from Kabir Singh

The film has received mostly negative reviews for promoting misogyny and normalising violence against women. However, trade analysts add that Kabir Singh seems to be popular the most among the youth.

It has now joined the top five  films of 2019 to have had an exceptional opening day. Unlike Bharat, Kalank, Kesari and Gully Boy, only Kabir Singh has had a traditional Friday release.

Kabir Singh follows a young, successful surgeon, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain and Arjan Bajwa in supporting roles.

The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy with Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role and Shalini Pandey as the female lead. Sandeep Vanga Reddy has written and directed both the original and its remake.

Kapoor also shares his reaction to the audience's response.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2019 12:22:06 IST

tags: Adil Hussain , Arjan Bajwa , Arjun Reddy , Bharat , Bollywood , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Gully Boy , Kabir Singh , kabir singh box office collection , Kalank , Kamini Kaushal , Kesari , Kiara Advani , sandeep vanga reddy , Shahid Kapoor , Suresh Oberoi , Vijay Deverakonda

also see

Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's Arjun Reddy remake leaked by Tamilrockers

Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's Arjun Reddy remake leaked by Tamilrockers

Kabir Singh movie review: Shahid Kapoor's intensity is mined for a horrific, harrowing ode to misogyny

Kabir Singh movie review: Shahid Kapoor's intensity is mined for a horrific, harrowing ode to misogyny

Kiara Advani says Kabir Singh does not glamourise self-destruction, calls it an 'innocent and raw love story'

Kiara Advani says Kabir Singh does not glamourise self-destruction, calls it an 'innocent and raw love story'