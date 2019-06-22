Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor records career's biggest opening at Rs 20.21 cr

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's romantic drama Kabir Singh hit theatres on 20 June. On the first day of its release, the film raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far.

According to trade analysts, it has crossed the opening day figures of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat (Rs 19 crore). It also replaced the Ajay Devgn comedy Total Dhamaal (Rs 16.50 crore) as the biggest non-holiday opener.

The film has received mostly negative reviews for promoting misogyny and normalising violence against women. However, trade analysts add that Kabir Singh seems to be popular the most among the youth.

#KabirSingh is terrific on Day 1... Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s biggest opener [surpasses *Day 1* biz of #Padmaavat: ₹ 19 cr]... Biggest *non-holiday* opening day of 2019 [surpasses #TotalDhamaal: ₹ 16.50 cr]... Is a craze amongst the youth... Fri ₹ 20.21 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2019

It has now joined the top five films of 2019 to have had an exceptional opening day. Unlike Bharat, Kalank, Kesari and Gully Boy, only Kabir Singh has had a traditional Friday release.

Top 5 *Day 1* biz... 2019 releases...

1. #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr [Wed]

2. #Kalank ₹ 21.60 cr [Wed]

3. #Kesari ₹ 21.06 cr [Thu]

4. #KabirSingh ₹ 20.21 cr [Fri]

5. #GullyBoy ₹ 19.40 cr [Thu]

NOTE: #KabirSingh is the *only* film in this list to have the traditional Friday release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2019

Kabir Singh follows a young, successful surgeon, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain and Arjan Bajwa in supporting roles.

The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy with Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role and Shalini Pandey as the female lead. Sandeep Vanga Reddy has written and directed both the original and its remake.

Kapoor also shares his reaction to the audience's response.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2019 12:22:06 IST