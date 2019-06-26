Kabir Singh: Mumbai-based doctor writes to Maharashtra health minister demanding ban on Shahid Kapoor's film

A Mumbai-based doctor has written to Maharashtra Health Minister Eknath Shinde complaining about the alleged "negative" portrayal of doctors in the recently released movie Kabir Singh stating that the film sends a "wrong message" about the medical profession. Dr Pradeep Ghatge wrote the letter to Shinde on 25 June (Tuesday).

"They have shown absolute nonsense in the movie. Cracking an MBBS exam itself is a very difficult task. How can an alcoholic person with bad habits top the university exam? Doctors will surely stand against this movie. We need to maintain the image of doctors in the society," Ghatge said while speaking to Asian News International.

Ghatge also said that the Censor Board should take action against such movies.

"Today, due to the situation of doctors in the county, many are choosing not to join this profession. The Censor Board should take action against the movie. In future, Censor Board should involve Indian Medical Association when movies like these are made," he said.

According to The Hindu, in his letter, Ghatge asked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ban the film's screening. "I am fully aware and do acknowledge the fact that it is a work of fiction. But my concern and worry is that this work of fiction is depicting an extremely distorted image of reality," he told the publication.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The original film tarred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, Kabir Singh narrates the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he couldn't marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara Advani).The film also stars Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on 21 June.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 11:41:13 IST