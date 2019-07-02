Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's film set to cross Rs 200 cr mark in Week 3

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh has witnessed massive success since its release. The Arjun Reddy remake is also Kapoor's first film to be a part of the coveted Rs 100 crore club. The film earned Rs 17.10 crore on Sunday and Rs 9.07 crore on 1 July (Monday), taking its total box office collection to Rs 190.64 crore.

Trade analysts note that the film will soon cross the Rs 200 crore milestone as well, beating the lifetime business of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's drama Bharat.

#KabirSingh remains unstoppable... Will breach ₹ 200 cr mark + cross *lifetime biz* of #Bharat in Week 2 itself... Next target: Surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Uri... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr. Total: ₹ 190.64 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2019

On the first day of its release, the film raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far. It also crossed the extended first week earnings of Akshay Kumar's period drama Kesari, Ranveer Singh-fronted musical drama Gully Boy, and Ajay Devgn's comedy Total Dhamaal within six days.

Kabir Singh is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. It follows a young, successful surgeon, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Arjan Bajwa and Adil Hussain.

The film brought to the fore an impassioned debate about the gross misogyny and patriarchy that the film unabashedly celebrates and the inappropriateness of such problematic narratives. Kabir Singh has also received flak for normalising violence against women.

Recently, a Mumbai-based doctor had also raised objection against the the film for its portrayal of doctors in the film. He had written to Maharashtra Health Minister Eknath Shinde, stating that the film sends a "wrong message" about the medical profession.

