Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's romantic drama earns Rs 181.57 cr after Week 2

Kabir Singh has been steadily making its presence felt at the box office ever since its release. The Arjun Reddy remake also marked a new milestone for the film's star Shahid Kapoor, making the film his first solo performance to make an entry into the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

Despite the clash between India and England on Sunday at the on-going Cricket World Cup, Kabir Singh has managed to rake in Rs 17.84 crore, swiftly bringing the total up to Rs 181.57 crore in a little more than two weeks. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the box office figures of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, also featuring Kiara Advani.

Check out Kabir Singh's box office numbers:

#KabirSingh continues its dominance... Shows solid gains on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #INDvENG #CWC19 cricket match]... Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr... Chasing a big total... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr. Total: ₹ 181.57 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2019

#KabirSingh biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 47.15 cr Total: ₹ 181.57 cr Fantastic trending. India biz.#KabirSingh benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 100 cr: Day 5 ₹ 150 cr: Day 9 ₹ 175 cr: Day 10 India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2019

Adarsh adds that the film is soon to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in the upcoming week.

The film brought to the fore an impassioned debate about the gross misogyny and patriarchy that the film unabashedly celebrates and the inappropriateness of such problematic narratives. Kabir Singh has also received flak for normalising violence against women. Recently, a Mumbai-based doctor had also raised objection against the the film for its portrayal of doctors in the film. He had written to Maharashtra Health Minister Eknath Shinde, stating that the film sends a "wrong message" about the medical profession.

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 13:21:30 IST