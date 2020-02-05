Jawaani Jaaneman box office collection: Saif Ali Khan's comedy makes Rs 16.80 cr in five days

Saif Ali Khan's comedy of errors Jawaani Jaaneman has made a total of Rs 16.80 crore at the Indian box office in five days. The film garnered Rs 1.94 crore on Tuesday. As per reports from trade analysts, the slice-of-life flick has performed well in national multiplexes in the northern sections of India.

Taran Adarsh, noted film trade analyst, has shared the figures on social media.

Check out the box office performance of Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman is faring well as compared to Saif Ali Khan's past solo releases Chef, Kaalakaandi, Bazaar, and Laal Kaptaan. Saif's other film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead, has been having a dream run at the ticketing counters ever since its release in January. The period drama, also featuring Kajol, has made a total of Rs 255.77 crore in its fourth week.

Check out the box office collection of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

#Tanhaji is ahead of *all* new releases [#Hindi]... Will continue to collect in coming week as well... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 255.77 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2020

Jawaani Jaaneman also faces competition from Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D, that has garnered a total of Rs 68.96 crore in its second week.

Check out the box office collection of Street Dancer 3D

Charting the story of an estranged father-daughter duo who come together after she hunts him down, Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar. The narrative follows a middle-aged man Jasswinder 'Jazz' Kapoor (Khan), who has not come to terms with his age and shirks at the mention of responsibility. His life takes a dramatic turn when Alaya F's character Tia finds him in an alley, and tells him there is a possibility he is her father. Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Kubra Sait, and Farida Jalal are also part of the cast.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2020 12:07:14 IST