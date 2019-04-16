Jabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra wraps shoot of film, thanks cast, crew for a 'crazy journey'

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming romantic comedy Jabariya Jodi's shooting recently came to a close with the former sharing a video montage of the film's wrap. Sharing the video on social media, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor thanked his cast and crew for the "crazy journey".

The crazy journey of #JabariyaJodi comes to an end! Thanks to the entire cast & crew for their endless support. Can't wait for you guys to watch the film in cinemas on 12th July 2019@ParineetiChopra @ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor #ShaaileshRSingh @balajimotionpic @writerraj pic.twitter.com/i6UuB6tcDn — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 16, 2019

The narrative of the film is based on the bizarre practice of abducting grooms prevalent in Bihar. Jabariya Jodi, co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh, also features Aparshakti Khurrana and Jaaved Jaaferi in crucial roles.

The film was previously titled Shotgun Shaadi and features Sidharth and Parineeti together five years after Hasee Toh Phasee, which was produced by Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap.

Malhotra will also feature in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan, starring Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet and Riteish Deshmukh. Marjaavaan is scheduled to hit theatres on 2 October. Parineeti on the other hand, recently featured in Kesari, which made a splash at the box-office. She will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which features her Namaste England co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Jabariya Jodi is set to hit theatres on 12 July, 2019.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 16:41:10 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.