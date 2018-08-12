Jabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra start shooting for Ekta Kapoor's romantic comedy
After Hasee Toh Phasee, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra will be seen together in Ekta Kapoor's Jabariya Jodi. The actors started shooting for the upcoming romantic comedy on 10 August. Balaji Motion Pictures tweeted the official announcement along with a photo of a clapperboard.
Filming begins for @ParineetiChopra and @S1dharthM starrer "Jabariya Jodi".#JabariyaJodi #ShootBegins@ektaravikapoor @ShaileshRSingh @RuchikaaKapoor pic.twitter.com/INaUCW7nM1
— BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) August 10, 2018
The makers also released a motion poster.
This is not an ordinary shaadi... Gear up for a wedding full of surprises. #Jabariyajodi starting @S1dharthM and @ParineetiChopra is on your way!@ektaravikapoor@RuchikaaKapoor@ShaileshRSingh@KarmaMediaEnt@writerraj#SurpriseShaadipic.twitter.com/y9EfThdZdj — BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) August 11, 2018
The film, previously titled Shotgun Shaadi, will revolve around the custom of groom kidnapping prevalent in Bihar, where the grooms are forced to get married on gunpoint to avoid dowry. Malhotra will reportedly play a thug who helps kidnap the grooms. Both actors are undergoing voice and diction training to perfectly get the regional accent right for the film. Malhotra will be seen next in a biopic on Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra while Chopra's upcoming projects include Kesari with Akshay Kumar, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Namastey England alongside Arjun Kapoor. While the makers have not announced an official release date, the Prashant Singh directorial will hit cinemas in 2019.
Updated Date: Aug 12, 2018 11:53 AM