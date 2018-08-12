Jabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra start shooting for Ekta Kapoor's romantic comedy

After Hasee Toh Phasee, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra will be seen together in Ekta Kapoor's Jabariya Jodi. The actors started shooting for the upcoming romantic comedy on 10 August. Balaji Motion Pictures tweeted the official announcement along with a photo of a clapperboard.

The makers also released a motion poster.

The film, previously titled Shotgun Shaadi, will revolve around the custom of groom kidnapping prevalent in Bihar, where the grooms are forced to get married on gunpoint to avoid dowry. Malhotra will reportedly play a thug who helps kidnap the grooms. Both actors are undergoing voice and diction training to perfectly get the regional accent right for the film. Malhotra will be seen next in a biopic on Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra while Chopra's upcoming projects include Kesari with Akshay Kumar, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Namastey England alongside Arjun Kapoor. While the makers have not announced an official release date, the Prashant Singh directorial will hit cinemas in 2019.

