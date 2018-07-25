Irrfan Khan responds to Alec Baldwin's praise for his performance in upcoming film Puzzle

Puzzle is a story about a taken-for-granted suburban wife and mother of two, Agnes (played by Kelly Macdonald), who has grown weary of her monotonous routine. After she receives a box of jigsaw puzzles as a birthday present, she discovers that not only does she enjoy solving puzzles, she also has a great talent for it.

The film also stars Irrfan Khan as Robert, the man she teams up with for a competitive puzzle tournament and David Denman, who plays her husband Louie. The film has been directed by Marc Turtletaub.

Alec Baldwin (of 30 Rock fame) took to Instagram to share his experience of watching Khan and Macdonald in Puzzle. Khan responded to Baldwin's post by reposting it on his Instagram feed, captioned with "Thanks Alec, means a lot!"



Khan, who is currently seeking treatment for neuroendocrine cancer, also has another upcoming film Karwaan with Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, which will release in theatres on 3 August.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 15:58 PM