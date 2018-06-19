Irrfan Khan opens up on battle with neuroendocrine tumour: Realisation made me submit, surrender and trust

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan revealed earlier this year he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and was going out of the country for treatment. Currently in London, the Lunchbox star shared an update on his condition in an emotional note to the Times of India where he opens up about his rare illness, his current treatment-related ordeals and how his life changed over night.

He remarks how his "dreams, plans, aspirations, goals" have come to a standstill with the illness and further describes how "drained, exhausted, listless" he felt when he entered the London hospital for treatment. He notes how the hospital was on the opposite side of Lord’s cricket stadium, which he refers to as the "Mecca of his childhood dream."

"The peculiarity of MY hospital’s location – it HIT me. The only thing certain was the uncertainty. All I could do was to realise my strength and play my game better. This realisation made me submit, surrender and trust, irrespective of the outcome, irrespective of where this takes me, eight months from now, or four months from now, or two years. The concerns took a back seat and started to fade and kind of went out of my mindspace," he wrote.

Irrfan says he is grateful for all those who wished him speedy recovery as well as a long and healthy life.

"Throughout my journey, people have been wishing me well, praying for me, from all over the world. People I know, people I don’t even know. They were praying from different places, different time zones, and I feel all their prayers become ONE. One big force, like a force of current, which got inside me through the end of my spine and has germinated through the crown of my head. It’s germinating – sometimes a bud, a leaf, a twig, a shoot. I keep relishing and looking at it. Each flower, each twig, each leaf which has come from the cumulative prayers, each fills me with wonder, happiness and curiosity," he said before concluding, "A realisation that the cork doesn’t need to control the current. That you are being gently rocked in the cradle of nature."

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 11:13 AM