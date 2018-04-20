Puzzle trailer: Watch Irrfan Khan, Kelly Macdonald fight through the weariness of suburban life

The official trailer for upcoming movie Puzzle has been released. The movie, like its name, is about a woman whose life is reinvigorated by a new found passion: competitive jigsaw puzzling.

The story of the movie revolves around Agnes, a taken-for-granted suburban mother who discovers a passion for solving jigsaw puzzles. This new found passion unexpectedly draws her into a new world where her life unfolds in ways she could never have imagined. Puzzle is a remake of a well-liked Argentine film of the same name and had premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Puzzle will be released on 13 July.

Watch the trailer below:

Directed by Marc Turtletaub and written by Oren Moverman, Puzzle stars Kelly Macdonald, Irrfan Khan and David Denman. Puzzle features original music from Oscar nominee Dustin O’Halloran.

Kelly Macdonald plays Anges, the protagonist who finds new hope in solving jigsaw puzzles. Irrfan Khan plays Robert, the man who is Anges' mentor and partner, and David Denman plays her husband Louie.

Reviewing the movie after its Sundance premiere, Variety wrote, "Puzzle is the missing piece in American blockbuster filmmaking. It’s about what Peter Parker’s Aunt May does with her days while Spider-Man is off saving the neighborhood, or how Clark Kent’s adoptive mother Martha feels about her life back in Smallville. Puzzle focuses on the part of the story those films ignore, privileging the interior life of just such a woman via the unexpected mid-life discovery that she’s a jigsaw puzzle prodigy, and the independent streak that realization inspires."

