Hugh Jackman, Sir Patrick Stewart earn Guinness World Record for longest careers as superhero actors

Hugh Jackman and Sir Patrick Stewart were presented with a Guinness World Record for playing superhero actors for the longest time ever. The two actors, who appeared together in the first X-Men film in 2000, and were also seen in 2017's Logan, share the record for the longest career as live-action Marvel superhero, reports comicbook.com.

The announcement was made on the British talk show, This Morning, where Jackman was presented with a certificate. Stewart soon tuned in and congratulated his co-star with a video. "I have discovered that you and I are now in the Guinness Book of Records. Congratulations my friend - there’s another thing to hang on your wall," IGN quoted him as saying.

Their association with Marvel's celebrated X-Men series has reportedly spanned 16 years and 228 days. Jackman and Stewart's record is likely to stay intact unless Robert Downey Jr decides to return as Iron Man. Both Jackman's Wolverine and Stewart's Professor X are adored by Marvel fans worldwide.

Although Jackman hung his Wolverine boots with Logan, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has been insistent on an X-Men-Deadpool crossover. Jackman, however, debunked the idea in an interview and said, "I’m hesitating...because I could totally see how that’s the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong."

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 10:41:55 IST