Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 release reportedly pulled ahead by a week, may avoid clash with Manikarnika

The 2019 Republic Day weekend was all set to witness a box office clash between three ambitious films — Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Emraan Hashmi's Cheat India and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30. But latest reports suggest that the Hrithik Roshan-starrer biopic may have been pulled ahead by a week, and is now slated to release on 18 January.

After several delays, the release date of Super 30, based on mathematician Anand Kumar's life, was announced as 25 January. However, Mid-Day reports that since the makers were keen on a solo release, they have pulled ahead the date of the film's release by a week.

This decision would work in Hrithik's favour, trade analyst Amod Mehra opined, stating that a three-way release would have ended up eating into each other's profits. He further said that as a biopic, Super 30 would need considerable amount of time to penetrate the single screens market.

The box office got even more competitive when the Thackeray makers decide to release the film on Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary, 23 January.

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is a period drama, based on the early life of the warrior queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmi Bai, who died fighting the British. Cheat India, on the other hand, is inspired by the drawbacks of Indian education system.

(Also read: Sonu Sood reportedly walks out of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi after differences with Kangana Ranaut)

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 16:05 PM