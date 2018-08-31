Sonu Sood reportedly walks out of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi after differences with Kangana Ranaut

Sonu Sood has reportedly staged a walkout from the sets of Kangana Ranaut-starrer lavish historical epic Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, reports BollywoodHungama. The reason cited for the decision is Ranaut's high-handed attitude on set.

The actress, who has apparently taken over the directorial reigns from Krish, has had showdowns with several members, but Sood's episode escalated and finally compelled the actor to withdraw from the project, says the report.

The same report states that he has informed the film’s producers of his decision. Sonu had an objection to Kangana directing the film, without having any real qualification to do so. Once Kangana boarded the project to helm it, she allegedly demanded that Sood's portions be edited to a shorter version. That is what triggered the actor to take the decision to leave. However, Sood had clarified that the script was tweaked in order to accommodate his new look as the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's action entertainer Simmba, also starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

With Sood's departure, the future of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi may be in complete limbo. It may not be able to release on the scheduled date of 25 January, 2019.

